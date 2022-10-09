2022 World Cup: Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) President, Samuel Eto'o has written a scathing letter to Radio France Internationale, RFI, for reporting that the latter are hiring the services of black magicians to boost the fortunes of the Indomitable Lions at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The former captain of the Cameroon national team, who has been uncompromising in protecting the image of FECAFOOT since taking charge last year, challenged the French national broadcaster to provide evidence to the report he claims is calculated to damage the image of the country.



The legendary footballer condemned the report by RFI as dubious following the report written by Fabien Essiane that said 'Cameroon footballers are trooping to villages with the aim of destabilizing their opponents.'



In the letter dated October 7, 2022, Samuel Eto’o hit back at the allegations in the article in French, “World Cup 2022: when football and mysticism come together in Cameroon“, which was published on October 6 on the RFI website.



The former Barcelona superstar promptly responded with an official response through a strongly-worded letter to the management of the French broadcaster insisting the report is defamatory with rather dubious sources.



Eto'o further discredited the media and the journalist in question by formally denying the content of the article and challenged all RFI journalists to prove the veracity of the report.



The RFI article went viral after reporting “that most Cameroonian footballers rush to remote villages in the depths of the equatorial forest, in search of and to meet traditional healers”.



“According to a certain custom, to achieve a good course during an international competition, you have to surround yourself with the best marabouts, traditional healers, and private healers”.



