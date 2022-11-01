2022 World Cup: Black Stars will shock Ghanaians - GFA spokesperson Henry Twum

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has insisted that the Black Stars will shock Ghanaians at the upcoming 2022 World Cup.



With less than three weeks to the start of the 22nd edition of the Mundial, the quality of the team has been questioned after losing to Brazil and recording a narrow win over Nicaragua in the September friendly games.



The Black Stars will wrap up their preparations with a friendly against Switzerland on November 17 in Abu Dhabi.



However, Asante Twum is convinced the team will live up to expectations.



"The Black Stars will shock Ghanaians with their performance," he said in an interview.



"It is too early to raise questions but the team will come good at the tournament," he added.



Ghana will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.



The Black Stars who are seeking to improve their performance after exiting at the group phase of the tournament in Brazil have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.