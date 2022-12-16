2022 World Cup: Black Stars player with the highest market value revealed

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The World Cup often acts as a shopping window for new talent and the value of a footballer can drastically change as a result of their performance during the competition.



Online Money Advisor analyzed the current market value for each player in the national teams and compared it to their market value at the beginning of the season to see which players have seen the biggest increase in value this season as well as which players have the highest value, going into the World Cup.



Key Results



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is the Ghanaian player with the highest current market value. He is currently valued at 575 million GHS.



Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.



Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for French side RC Lens, has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghanaian cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.



Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has had the biggest market value drop since July 2022. His current market value is now 225 million GHS after a decrease of 45 million GHS.