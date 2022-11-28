2022 World Cup: Black Stars morning walk ahead of South Korea clash

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana went for a morning walk outside the team’s hotel ahead of their second group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea.



The walk is a usual norm of the Black Stars, which they engage in before matches. It is aimed at relaxing the mind of the team ahead of matches.



The Black Stars are looking forward to beating South Korea in their encounter to help them earn a good chance at qualifying out of the group stages.



The Black Stars lost their first match to Portugal by 3-2 in their first group stage match.



The match between Ghana and South Korea is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 GMT.



Here are images from the team’s walk:









☀️ Early morning walk before the game????????‍♂️☀️ pic.twitter.com/Y7o0K4JWyS — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 28, 2022

JNA/BOG