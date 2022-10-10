2022 World Cup: Black Stars can reach quarter-final - Bernard Lippert

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernard Lippert believes the Black Stars have a good chance of progressing from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana after securing a spot in the Mundial have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



With the quality of the playing body being questioned after the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, Lippert is of the view the Black Stars can make it to the next round of the competition.



“I think we have a good chance to overcome the group stage. And then everything is possible," he told the media.



"We really can go until the quarter-final. It’s realistic for me.," he added.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.