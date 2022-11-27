2022 World Cup: BBC commentator slams Ronaldo for 'cheating' to win penalty against Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

BBC commentator Chris Sutton has slammed Portugal captain and legend Cristiano Ronaldo for winning a 'fake' penalty in their game against Ghana last Thursday.



Portugal claimed a 3-2 victory over the Black Stars in a game which was full drama and entertainment at the Stadium 974 in Doha.



American referee Ismail Elfath awarded a 'dubious' penalty to the Portuguese team after judging Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to have fouled Ronaldo.



The penalty decision has since attracted a lot of comments from football connoisseurs and former referees who think the the penalty shouldn't have stood.



Sutton says the former Real Madrid star has a set a 'terrible example for young kids everywhere' because of his 'cheating' to win the penalty as quoted by Daily Mail.



Ronaldo elected himself to convert the penalty before two more goals were added by Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao to complete the victory in the Group H opener of the World Cup.



Ghana head coach Otto Addo was outraged by Elfath's decision to give the penalty to the Seleçao as he expressed during the post-match conference.



"If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee," Addo said