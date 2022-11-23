2022 World Cup: Atta Aryee, Ankaful inmates get support to watch tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: GNA

The Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has presented three television sets to Ataa Aryee and his fellow inmates at the Ankaful Maximum Prison to assist them in watching the World Cup taking place in Qatar.



The prison inmates, who are serving various jail terms for committing various degrees of crimes, were also given two desktop computers and a 4-horse power mower.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director, CCF, said the television sets were given to the prisoners in fulfilment of a pledge the foundation made in response to Attah Aryee’s plea for electronic appliances to help him and his colleagues.



He stated that the appliances were donated by Mr Stephen Agyare Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Agyare Real Estates, to commemorate his birthday, and urged the public to show love to inmates as Mr Agyare did.



He said: “Our dear brother pastor Ataa Aryee made a kind request for television sets so that he and his colleagues may watch the World Cup. We responded to his call and got Mr Stephen Ofosu Agyare Jr. of Agyare Real Estate to present three 43-inch TV sets.



“Pastor Aryee also obtained his other demands, a mower and two desktop computers. Many thanks to Mr Agyare for using the occasion of his birthday to help our brother and his colleagues.”



Alhaji Ibrahim urged corporations, religious groups, and individuals to contribute to the rehabilitation of Ghana’s prisons, stating, “Not everyone in jail committed a crime. Freedom is priceless, so remember those in prison when you’re out there having fun.”



“The prison is not a good place to live since your freedom will be limited. So, let us come to the aid of the inmates to show them affection,” he added.



Mr Agyare expressed his gratitude for helping the prisoners, stating, “I am blessed to sponsor the gift, and I want you to feel the same. I am calling on corporate Ghana to assist CCF in improving the circumstances of convicts. Let us band together to help.”



Ataa Aryee and his colleagues expressed their gratitude to CCF and Mr. Agyare for their support, stating, “Many regard us as outcasts, but you have shown love through this donation.”



Alhaji Ibrahim, a Chevening scholar and Ph.D. student at the University of Ghana, re-echoed his appeal for the Ghana government to review the country’s criminal justice laws in order to curb the repeated violations of prisoners’ and accused individuals’ rights.



Over the years, the CCF Executive Director has been advocating for reforms in Ghana’s criminal justice system as well as for the rights of prisoners, the poor, and the vulnerable.



Ataa Aryee, who is serving 164 years in prison for multiple crimes, has completed 17 years, leaving 147 years, which human rights activists describe as difficult to bear but necessary because life must go on.