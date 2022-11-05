2022 World Cup: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has been left out of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the information gathered the decision to exclude the Arsenal striker from the Black Stars’ 55-man squad is because of his indecision.



Although the striker has been chased by officials of the Ghana FA to agree to play for the Black Stars, he has been reluctant over hopes that he still has a chance to play for the England national team.



He has now been overlooked by Ghana and England per reports and will watch the 2022 World Cup from home.



Late last month, FIFA directed all qualified countries to furnish it with a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming tournament.



Although the Ghana FA decided to hold onto the list after it was submitted to FIFA, it has today unveiled all the players selected by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.



The squad has five goalkeepers, 17 defenders, 14 midfielders, 13 wingers, and six strikers.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H where the Black Stars will face their counterpart from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



