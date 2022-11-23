2022 World Cup: Argentina's shock defeat, Germany and Belgium aim first win

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

The 2022 World Cup is already filled with drama. Big goals, penalty misses, an upset of Argentina and more.



On Tuesday, fans witnessed an unfancied Saudi Arabian side clinch a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina, causing a huge eruption on the internet.



This World Cup is set to be one of the most exciting tournaments ever with more upsets in store. On day three, Spain, Germay, Croatia and Belgium aim for their first wins.



Here's a quick preview of the four games by Betway.



MOROCCO V CROATIA



Croatia had a fairytale tournament in 2018, going all the way to the final in Russia only to be defeated by France.



With most of their top players in the latter stages of their careers, one last run starting with a win over Morocco will please the fans.



Morocco on the other hand will be looking to cause a huge upset in the morning.

Croatia have 2.18 odds of winning whilst Morocco has 3.80 odds.



GERMANY V JAPAN



Germany will be looking to get their World Cup campaign off to a great start after experiencing major heartbreak in the previous edition.



They have one of the youngest squads of the tournament and will be looking to make a mark starting from their game against Japan.



Japan on the other hand will be aiming to be a thorn in the side of the Europeans on Wednesday afternoon.



Germany have 1.46 odds to win currently whilst Japan have 6.80.



SPAIN V COSTA RICA



After impressing many football fans in the Euro 2020 tournament, Spain will be looking to make light work of an unfancied Costa Rican side.



Costa Rica on the other hand will be hoping to repeat their impressive run to the quarter-finals in the 2014 edition.



La Roja are unbeaten in three matches against Costa Rica, winning two and drawing one.



Spain are heavy favorites to win the battle, with their odds priced at 1.20 whilst Costa Rica's odds are priced at 17.00.



Belgium v Canada



With the careers are many Belgium players reaching their end points, the Red Devils will hope to make a big charge to the trophy, starting with a win against Canada.

Canada in comparison will be relying on the likes of Alphonso Davies to cause a major upset in the evening.



This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams and a win for either side will be huge for bragging rights.



Belgium have 1.55 odds of winning currently whilst Canada have 6.00 odds.



