2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew's penalty miss didn't affect us - Osman Bukari on Uruguay game

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has defended Andre Ayew after the captain missed a penalty in the team's loss to Uruguay during the 2022 World Cup.



Uruguay defeated the Black Stars 2-0 by scoring twice in six minutes after Sergio Rochet saved the usual reliable Ayew's early penalty.



The Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage as a result of the loss, which prevented them from moving on to the knockout round.



“I don’t believe that because anyone can miss a penalty, so for me, the penalty did not let us down against Uruguay. In a game, you can miss a penalty and continue to win so I don’t think Ayew penalty miss let us down” he told Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM.



Asked if the morale of the team could have changed if Ayew had score the penalty, he said, “It could be so because when you take the lead in a game it motivates the team but we just have to give everything to God”



The Red Star Belgrade winger was part of the 26 players that represented Ghana at the mundial, where the Black Stars bow out at group stage.



The winger who has been in a rich vein of form registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.



