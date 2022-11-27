2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew is the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cups

Sports News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars captain André Ayew became the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cups after Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari.



Andre Ayew scored Ghana's first goal at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on Thursday evening.



He was substituted after scoring and his brother Jordan Ayew replaced him.



Ronaldo's spot kick made the difference in the 65th minute with a soft penalty awarded by the Moroccan-born American referee before Andre Ayew's equalizer in the 73rd minute.



Later goals from Rafael Leao and Joao Felix gave Portugal a 3-1 advantage over Ghana.



Osman Bukari scored Ghana's second goal to make it 3-2.



Since joining Ghana's senior team in 2008, Ayew has amassed more than 100 caps. He played a key role for and served as captain of the under-20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2009 African Youth Championship.



He has participated in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014), seven Africa Cup of Nations (2008, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021), and two Olympics. He helped Ghana finish second in 2010 and 2015 and was the tournament's leading scorer in 2017.



In 2011 Ayew was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year and Ghana Footballer of the Year.



Andre Ayew previous played for FC Lorient, West Ham, Swansea City, Fenerbahce and AC Arles-Avignon. He currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd SC.