2022 World Cup: Aliou Cisse optimistic about Sadio Mane fitness

Sports News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Senegal manager, Aliou Cisse, hopes Sadio Mane will be fit in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after naming his squad on Friday.



Despite Sadio Mane's recent injury, Aliou Cisse decided to keep him in Senegal's World Cup squad.



Ismaila Sarr, who had joined the injured group during the Afcon and had played his first match in the quarterfinals, is the example he brings up.



According to the coach, Sadio Mane should have improved within "two or three weeks."



Mane limped off during Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.



"I preferred to keep him in the group," Cisse told reporters.



"Sadio Mane is an important player in our squad, it is important to continue to follow his injury, hoping that in two or three weeks there will be progress. But we are really optimistic,"



"We will give ourselves all the necessary means to allow Sadio Mane to recover,"



"Losing Sadio Mane is not an easy thing for a coach, for the team, even for African football,"



"We don't want to think about it but inevitably we have to be prepared should Sadio Mane be absent," he ended.