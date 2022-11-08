2022 World Cup: African football fans add passion and excitement to tourney - Yaya Toure

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ivorian football legend, Yaya Toure has said that African football fans add some excitement and passion during World Cup.



The continent will be represented by Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco at the 22nd edition of the Mundial in Qatar.



African football fans have always been lauded for their passion during the world's biggest football tournament.



The Ivory Coast World Cup ambassador said Africans will “bring a particular passion, fun, and diversity to the game since they enjoy the games.



“They are so different than other continents, other counties because they come and support their teams one hundred percent," Toure told Doha News.



Approximately 1.5 million fans are expected to flock to the peninsula for the World Cup, set to kick off in just two weeks, with many spectators coming from African countries.



With the World Cup counting down on everybody’s timers, the mindset of all footballers is “excitement,” the African superstar, who decided to end his career as a champion in 2019, said.



“The mindset of the player right now is excitement because we know the cup is every four years, and everyone wants to participate,” Toure added.



“Players are trying to avoid injuries, which is quite tough, but when I was playing, I was thinking that when we approach the beginning of the tournament, I was anxious.”



The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.



