2022 World Cup: Africa gets second win as Morocco defeat Belium 2-0 in Group F

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Morocco produced an ecstatic performance to see off Belgium at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha to enhance their chances of advancing to the next round of the World Cup.



Two late goals by substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhal were enough to gun down the ageing Red Devils on Sunday evening.



Belgium dominated the first half of the match by taking control of the possession but it was Morocco who proved potent in front of goal.



Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech scored on the stroke of halftime with a beautiful freekick but is disallowed for offside after a VAR review.



The Belgians nearly got the opening goal fews minutes after but Eden Hazard's shot from inside the box was wonderfully saved by goalkeeper Munir.



Munir pulled another great save in the 65th minute to deny Dries Mertens from getting the breakthrough for the Red Devils in the 65th minute.



The game's duck was finally broken after Sabiri scored a superb goal from a resulting freekick to put the Moroccans ahead in the 73rd minute.



Aboukhal finished off a pass from Ziyech to round off the massive victory for the Atlas Lions in stoppage time. It's Morocco's first World Cup win since 1998.



The Maghrebian side jumps into the lead in Group F with four points with Belgium following them with three as Croatia have one and Canada with zero.