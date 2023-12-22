2022 World Cup: $1.1 million missing from Ghana’s prize money because of debt owed to FIFA - Asante Twum

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante-Twum, has disclosed that Ghana’s 2022 World Cup prize diminished from $9 million to $7.9 million due to a debt owed to FIFA exceeding $800,000.



This debt encompasses various expenses, including officials’ travel and accommodation, participation of Ghana’s U-17 and U-20 Women’s national teams in FIFA tournaments, and incurred cautions.



Asante Twum confirmed the GFA reported a World Cup prize of $7.9 million to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which was reported by Joy Sports last week.



The GFA Communications Director clarified during an interview on Asempa FM that the reduction in prize money was a result of the outstanding debt owed to FIFA.



"The GFA was entitled to $9m for placing between 17 and 32 in the FIFA World Cup [in Qatar], subject to the deduction of all outstanding debts on the account of the association at FIFA," Henry said.



"...the association also received $25,000 credit relating to 2018. This was money FIFA owed the GFA as far back as 2018 and FIFA added it to our World Cup prize money for participating in the 2022 World Cup and this was fully contained in the letter we sent to the Minister.



"FIFA has deducted the outstanding debts in the sum of $800,131.23 from 2016 to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including fees for cautions, flights, accommodation, charges.



"This leaves us with an amount of $8,224, 868.77. We wish you to remind of you the payment of $300,000 we took from the bank to pay the three Black Stars coaches on behalf of the Ministry for qualifying Ghana to the World Cup against Nigeria per their contract.



"So after all the deductions and what not, the net balance is $7,899,868.77 which is currently to our credit at the bank," he added.