2022 SWAG Awards: Partey, Kudus, Andre Ayew to slug it out for Footballer of the Year

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars trio of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Andre Dede Ayew will battle it out for the 2022 Sports Writers Association of Ghana Footballer of the Year.



The three shortlisted players were chosen based on their performance in the current season, having distinguished themselves at both club and national levels.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey, who has been in rich form this season at Arsenal, is on the verge of helping the Gunners win the Premier League title.



The midfielder who has been crucial to Mikel Arteta's team has two goals in all competitions and Arsenal are yet to lose a match with the Ghanaian in action.



Partey’s goal against Nigeria qualified the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he played all three matches as Ghana exited at the group stages.



Mohammed Kudus



The Black Stars midfielder was at his best for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, scoring in their first three group-stage matches.



The attacking midfielder, who has been forced to play as a makeshift striker, has succeeded in scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Ajax.



Mohammed Kudus was one of the breakout stars at the 2022 World Cup as he became the first Ghanaian to score a brace in a match and got an assist in his first match.



Last season, Kudus helped Ajax win the Dutch Eredivisie trophy.



Andre Dede Ayew



The former SWAG Sports Personality has once again been nominated for footballer of the year following his exploits in 2022.



Andre Ayew captained Ghana to the World Cup and scored the nation’s first goal at the tournament. He also became Ghana's joint-top scorer at the World Cup with 3 goals.



Andre Ayew’s performance last season saw him win the Qatar Stars League with Al Sadd and also win the Qatar Emir Cup at club level.





