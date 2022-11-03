2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana group opponent Uruguay to present final squad to FIFA before deadline

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana can exclusively report that Uruguay will be presenting its final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to FIFA before the deadline date.



The South American outfit has been drawn in Group H of this year’s world cup, a group that has been tagged by many as the group of death.



In that group, Uruguay will compete with African giants Ghana as well as Portugal and South Korea.



Keen on doing well and enjoying a successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has already started camping with players included in the 55-man provisional squad submitted to FIFA.



Due to the early start of preparations, coach Diego Alonso is sure he will have his final 26-man squad earlier before the November 13 deadline given to the qualified teams to submit their final squad to FIFA.



By way of squad update, your most trusted football portal in Ghana can report that top defender Diego Godin has recovered from his injury and should be in the final Uruguay squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



