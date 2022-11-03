2022 FIFA World Cup: Date for Ghana to unveil final 26-man squad for tournament revealed

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has a week and a few days to settle on his final Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



After overcoming Nigeria early this year to secure qualification for the world cup, Ghana just like 31 other qualified countries have been looking forward to the start of the tournament.



After months of waiting, the mundial is finally set to start in a few weeks’ time in Qatar.



Just last month, Ghana and all the qualified countries submitted a provisional 55-man squad to FIFA.



Following thorough checks, it has been uncovered that Ghana has up to November 13 to submit the final squad to FIFA.



The world football governing body will subsequently release the squad lists according to its own schedule.



Ghana head coach Otto Addo and his technical team must critically look at the provisional squad in the next 10 days and settle on the best 26 players for the Black Stars.



At the world cup, Ghana has been drawn in Group H to face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.