2022 FIFA World Cup: Chris Hughton confident Black Stars will go to Qatar very well prepared

Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has indicated that Ghana will be prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when the tournament kicks off in Qatar.



The global tournament is less than a month away from starting with managers of various national teams finalizing their squads.



Speaking on the preparations of the Black Stars, Technical Advisor Chris Hughton says he has absolute trust in coach Otto Addo.



While he admits the team will need some luck to succeed at the world cup, the former Brighton manager says Ghana will be prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.



“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in. This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything,” Chris Hughton told Daily Mail.



The gaffer continued, “We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck. But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours.”



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H to face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.