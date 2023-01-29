2022 CHAN: We didn't deserve to lose to Niger - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, has stated that his side did not deserve to lose to Niger in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Championship of African Nation(CHAN) tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



An 11th-minute own goal by Konadu Yiadom and a fabulous goal by Soumana Hainikoye in the second half secured Niger a surprise 2-0 win over the two-time finalist.



According to Walker, the early goal dispirited his team while the second goal put the game beyond his side.



“When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost. I don’t think we deserved to lose” Walker said in a post-match interview.



The Samartex manager, who could not find words to describe the defeat, admitted that he has been dealt a 'big blow'.



“Seriously I don’t know what to say because I am short of words. It is a very big blow losing this match but everything that God does is good” he added.



Niger have advanced to the semi-finals and will face the host nation Algeria on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



Ghana, following the quarter-final defeat, will earn $400,000 as prize money for reaching the last 8.



