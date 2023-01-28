2022 CHAN: Uninspiring Black Galaxies suffer quarterfinal exit after defeat to Niger

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Black Galaxies have been kicked out of the 2022 Championship of African Nations tournament after a quarter-final defeat to Niger.



Niger put two past the blunt Black Galaxies as the West African side booked their place in the last four.



An own goal by Konadu Yiadom and a fabulous goal by Hainikoye secured Niger the surprise win over the two-time finalist.



Augustine Agyapong almost gave Niger the lead through a misplaced backpass but Danlad Ibrahim reacted quickly to save the ball for a corner.



Niger eventually put themselves ahead after Konadu Yiadom carelessly turn in Imrana's header inside the 11th minute.



The Black Galaxies did not look sharp up front and, therefore, made no significant incursion for an equaliser as the opening half ended 1-0.



Niger again had a strong start to the second period and as a result, extended their lead through Soumana Hainikoye.



Hainikoye scored a goal of the tournament contender after he beautifully bent the ball to the far post from outside the box, giving Danlad Ibrahim no option to make a save.



Similar to the first half, Ghana was lackadaisical upfront, failing to have a shot on target until the inside stoppage time when substitute Augustine Boakye's goal-bound shot was blocked off the line.



Niger have advanced and will face the host nation Algeria on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.