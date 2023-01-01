2022 CHAN: Ghana’s Black Galaxies whip Al Ahly in friendly 

Sports News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Ghana’s home based national team, the Black Galaxies, defeated Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly, 3-1 on Saturday in a pre-2022 CHAN friendly match.



Solomon Adomako, a Great Olympic forward, scored the opening goal for the Galaxies, and Abdul Razak Yussif, a club teammate, secured the victory after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had already scored the second from the penalty spot.



The contest was extremely difficult, making it the ideal test for coach Annor Walker and his team to get ready for the challenge at hand.



After participating in the competition in Cote D’Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a fourth CHAN appearance in Algeria.



Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco. Algeria hosts the competition beginning on January 13, 2023.