2022 Black Stars World Cup squad: Ex-Kotoko midfielder Salifu Mudasiru earns maiden call up

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko midfielder Salifu Mudasiru has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Mudasiru has been one of the consistent performers for FC Sheriff Tiraspol this season, featuring in 21 games.



He put up a Man of the Match performance against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.



The 25-year-old will hope to make the final squad when the list is whittled down to 26 for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.



Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.