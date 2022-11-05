2022 Black Stars World Cup provisional squad: Ernest Nuamah earns maiden call up

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordsjaelland's talented attacker Ernest Numah has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. This is the first time the youngster has received a call-up to the senior national side.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo announced the 55-man provisional squad after weeks of speculation. Coach Addo is expected to trim the list to 26 before Ghana takes on Portugal in their first group game on November 24th.



Otto Addo recently met the talented attacker in Denmark. He visited the Danish team as part of his player monitoring efforts before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20.



Ernest Nuamah also recently received the Young Player of The Month month award in Denmark's top flight for September.



The talented youngster before receiving the award scored for FC Nordsjaelland in their victory against Randers FC.



Nuamah has scored five goals and assisted two in 14 games this season in Denmark's top flight.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.