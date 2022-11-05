2022 Black Stars World Cup: Kamal Sowah earns maiden call up

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Club Brugge attacker Kamal Sowah has been included Ghana's 55 man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. This is the first time the former Leicester attacker has received a call up to the senior national team.



Coach Otto Addo finally announced his 55 man squad for the Mundial today and he is expected to cut the list to 26 players before Ghana plays their game against Portugal on 24th November.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Ghana will take on South Korea on 28th November and play Uruguay on 2nd December.



Kamal Sowah has been sensational for his club Club Brugge this season, especially in the Uefa Champions League. He made five appearances in the Champions League and scored two goals. In the Belgian Pro League, he has played 14 games and assisted four.



The Black Stars of Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland before flying to Doha, Qatar.