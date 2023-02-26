2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Supreme Ladies 4-2 Ashtown Ladies

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Supreme Ladies produced a brilliant fight back to beat community rivals Ashtown Ladies 4-2 at the Bantama Cocoase Astro Turf on Saturday, February 25 2023.



Supreme Ladies fell behind when Josephine Addowaa shot Ashtown into an early lead on 5 mintes.



The hosts equalized 7 minutes later through Susana Konadu to end the first half a goal apiece to both teams.



Diana Amoako put Supreme in the lead in the 60th minute. Felicia Biyom made it 3-1 on 66 minutes and Linda Owusu Ansah scored Supreme’s fourth two minutes later.



Addowaa netted her second goal on the day to pull one back for Ashtwon in the 77th minute.



Supreme held on to their 2-goal advantage to bag all three points, which moves them to 4th position on the League standings while Ashtown Ladies are 7th placed.