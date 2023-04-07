You are here: HomeSports2023 04 07Article 1745591

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

2022/23 MTN FA Cup Quarterfinals kick off today with some exciting games

The quarterfinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup get underway today with some exciting games at the various stadia.

The games will kick off today, Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.

Four teams will hope to make it to the semifinals of this year's MTN FA Cup.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu today, Dreams FC will host fellow Premier League side, Legon Cities with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, Real Tamale United [RTU] will tackle Ghana Premier League debutants, Nsoatreman FC with kick-off at 18:45GMT.

On Sunday, it is all Division One affairs. Skyy FC will welcome Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs at the St. Martin's Park at Daboase with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In Kumasi at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Kin Faisal will tackle Ghana Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures

Dreams FC v Legon Cities

Real Tamale United v Nsoatreman FC

Skyy FC v Ebusua Dwarfs

King Faisal v Aduana Stars

