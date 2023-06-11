2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 34: Real Tamale United vs King Faisal - Preview

Sports News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United (RTU), who are all but safe from relegation but seem to be in crisis, will host the already relegated King Faisal Football Club at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on the final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The players of the home team have not trained for more than three days ahead of the game against the In Sha Allah lads.



Real Tamale United is in 7th position with 46 points, while King Faisal is second from the bottom with 39 points and will hope to go down with a win.



Real Tamale United has three wins, two defeats, and a draw in their last six games, while King Faisal has lost four of their last six games, winning just one against Legon Cities ahead of this game.



The hosts have a record of three wins, two draws, and a defeat at home in their last six home fixtures. For Ignatius Osei-Fosu's team, they are on a run of four losses, a draw, and a win each in their last six away games.



In head-to-head meetings, King Faisal has four wins, while RTU has won twice in the last six games.