2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 30: Medeama SC vs Bechem United - Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

It is a battle for second place in week 30 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) as Medeama SC hosts Bechem United at Akoon Park on Monday afternoon.



The hosts come into the game in third place after suffering a narrow loss to Nsoatreman FC last weekend, while a 2-0 win over Samartex 1996 saw the Hunters reclaim the second spot.



Medeama SC has claimed three wins, a draw, and two defeats in their last six games in the league. On the other hand, Bechem United has picked up three wins, two draws, and a defeat in their last six outings.



The Yellow and Mauve have won all of their last home games, only conceding twice in the most recent one against Dreams FC.



For the visitors on their travels, they have been without a win in their last six games, drawing three and losing the other three.



Medeama has three wins, a draw, and two losses against Bechem United in their last six head-to-head meetings.