2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 28: Karela United claim surprise 1-0 win at Real Tamale United - Report

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United bounced back to winning form after their shock 2-0 defeat at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday in Anyinase.



The "Pride and Passion" side secured a 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Thursday, in match week 28 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The win saw Karela United move out of the relegation zone and rise to 14th position with 35 points, after beginning the day in second-last place. Despite the loss, Real Tamale United remained in 11th place with 36 points.



Visiting Karela United took the lead just 10 minutes into the game through Evans Adomako Wiredu, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up from the home team.



Heavy rain caused an hour-long delay in the second half, but eventually the match resumed. Although Real Tamale United attempted a comeback, it was ultimately Karela United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko who masterminded the win over his former club.