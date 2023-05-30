2022/23 Ghana Premier League standings after Week 32: Advantage Medeama with 2 games to go

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Week 32 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season has been wrapped up today, Monday, May 29.



In the final game of the matchday, defending Champions Asante Kotoko locked horns with Karela United.



At the end of the contest staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the spoils have been shared after a 1-1 draw.



The current standings of the Ghana Premier League has Medeama SC still occupying the top spot.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit last Friday came from behind to beat King Faisal 2-1 to hold onto the advantage as far as the title race is concerned.



Aduana Stars’ latest defeat to Dreams FC over the weekend makes things difficult for the team.



If the team from Dormaa wants to still win the Ghana Premier League title, the side must win all two remaining matches of the season and hope that Medeama SC will drop at least three points.



Bechem United and Asante Kotoko complete the top four of the league table heading into the last two games of the season.



Karela United, King Faisal, and Kotoku Royals are the bottom three clubs.