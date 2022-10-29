2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 4: Samartex FC v Great Olympics preview

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is resuming this weekend with several exciting fixtures.



The Ghanaian top-flight league has been on hold for the last three weeks due to an injunction filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.



Following a dismissal of the injunction by Court last Tuesday, the Premier League finally gets to resume this weekend.



While no game was played on Friday, matches will be played on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.



One of the three matches to be played on Monday will be the encounter between Samartex FC and Great Olympics.



The newly-promoted club is undefeated in the first three matches in the Premier League but is also without a win.



After drawing all three games this season, Samartex FC have three points and occupies the 12th spot on the league standings.



The team will play host to a Great Olympics side that is also undefeated since the start of the season.



The difference is that the team from Accra has two wins and one draw, leaving them second on the league table.



Predicted scoreline:



While Samartex has proven that the team will not be pushovers in the league, the strength and quality of Great Olympics should see the visitors bag the maximum points.



Samartex FC 1-2 Great Olympics.



Probable starting eleven – Samartex FC



Richard Baidoo (G), Ebenezer Acquah, Emmanuel Siaw, Godwin Abusah, James Sewornu, Gabriel Appiah, Ibrahim Giyas, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Seidu Abubakari, Yusif Dauda Seidu, Gabriel Bonah.



Probable starting eleven – Great Olympics



Benjamin Siaw (G), Razak Kasim ©, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Agyemang Badu, Emmanuel Akesseh, Oko Grippman, Bashiru Abdul, Solomon Adomako, Yusif Abdul-Razak, Ebenezer Sekyere, Emmanuel Mensah.



Match details:



The match between Samartex FC and Great Olympics will be played on Monday, October 31, 2022.



The game will kick off at 3 pm at the Akoon Park.







