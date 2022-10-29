2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 4: Hearts of Oak v Gold Stars preview

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is resuming this weekend with several exciting fixtures.



The Ghanaian top-flight league has been on hold for the last three weeks due to an injunction filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.



Following a dismissal of the injunction by Court last Tuesday, the Premier League finally gets to resume this weekend.



The first game to be played amongst the lot will be the fixture between Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars.



The Phobians have played three matches this season but are yet to record a victory.



Before the league was suspended, the capital-based club had drawn two games and suffered one defeat from the three matches played.



Ahead of the matchday four encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars, Hearts of Oak will be in the hands of new head coach Slavko Matic.



The Serbian has replaced Coach Samuel Boadu and will be eager to guide the team to a first win of the Premier League season.



The opponent, Bibiani Gold Stars sits one place above Hearts of Oak on the league table.



Before the league went on break, the team from Bibiani had won one game and lost the other two.



In the build-up to the Hearts Of Oak game, Coach Michael Osei has been talking big and is confident the team will get points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Probable starting eleven – Hearts of Oak



Richard Attah (G), Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Mohammed Alhassan ©, Konadu Yiadom, Eric Esso, Daniel Kodie, Gladson Awako, Yassan Outching, Isaac Mensah, Kojo Obeng Jnr.



Probable starting eleven – Bibiani Gold Stars



Hammand Kalala (G), Yakubu Haqq ©, Empem Dacosta, Evans Owusu, Atta Kusi, Emmanuel Appau, Steven Owusu, Frank Amankwah, Michael Enu, Charles Kamara Gyamfi, Prince Owusu Kwabena.



Predicted scoreline:



While Bibiani Gold Stars are expected to put up a good display, the team remains the underdogs in this fixture.



The hosts have a 70% chance of winning the game but will be successful if the attackers take their chances, especially in the absence of poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Hearts of Oak 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars.



Match details:



The clash between Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



The game will kick off at 15:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.



