2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 11: Kotoko v Great Olympics preview

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Another weekend is here and the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to continue.



As confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) all nine games for Week 11 are coming on as scheduled on the league season’s calendar.



On Sunday, there will be a big game in Kumasi when Asante Kotoko takes on Great Olympics.



Form Guide:



Currently second on the Ghana Premier League standings, Asante Kotoko are the favourites going into the game this weekend.



While the team may not be in the best form, the side still has two wins from the last five matches.



Despite two draws and a defeat, the club still is in second and looking strong to battle for the league title.



The opponent, Great Olympics goes into this weekend’s game in 8th on the Ghana Premier League standings.



With a poor record of four defeats and just one win in the last five outings, things are looking worse for the capital-based club.



Predicted scoreline:



With Asante Kotoko set to miss the services of 10 first-team players, the side has been weakened ahead of the Great Olympics fixture.



Nonetheless, the team still has a strong team and should be able to compete with in-form striker Steven Mukwala leading the lines.



Asante Kotoko 1-1 Great Olympics.



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko



Frederick Asare (G), Charles Owusu, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Richmond Lamptey, Eric Zeze, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Probable starting eleven – Great Olympics



Benjamin Siaw (G), Razak Kasim ©, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Agyemang Badu, Emmanuel Akesseh, Oko Grippman, Bashiru Abdul, Solomon Adomako, Yusif Abdul-Razak, Ebenezer Sekyere, Emmanuel Mensah.



Match Details:



The clash between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.