2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 match preview – Great Olympics v Medeama

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics will host Medeama SC in a match week 5 encounter on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Medeama SC has lost their last two games in the league with an away record of one win against Legon Cities and a loss against Berekum Chelsea. The Dade boys have recorded back-to-back victories at home this season against Bechem United and King Faisal. Medeama's Kwadwo Amoako was red-carded in their game against Aduana.



Great Olympics possible starting lineup: Stephen Kwaku, Raymond Grippman, Amos Acheampong, Abdul Bashiru, Solomon Adomako, Razak Kasim, Ebenezer Sekyere, Rodney Appiah, Emmanuel Akesseh, Offei Ofori Gideon, Emmanuel Mensah



Medeama possible starting lineup: Joshua Agyemang, Appiah Kubi, Nurudeen Abdulai, Ibrahim Yaro, Kofi Asmah, Fatawu Sulemana, Prosper Owusu Boakye, Manuel Mantey, Rashid Nortey, Kwasi Donsu, Sule Musa



Kwasi Donsu of Medeama is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 3-1 Medeama SC will fancy their chances but Accra Great Olympics will outscore the visitors.