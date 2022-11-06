2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 match preview - Aduana Stars v Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars will be hoping to continue their winning run when they face Legon Cities Accra in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



The fire boys have been in fine form in the new season, winning three and drawing one of their four games so far.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners will be seeking to beat Legon Cities on home turf to maintain their first position spot on the league log.



Aduana Stars will go into the game in high spirits, knowing that they playing in front of their supporters.



In this clash, the Royals must be wary of the influential duo of Aduana Stars this season, Bright Adjei and Kwame Adom Frimpong, who has been on top form in the ongoing campaign.



Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges will hope for a win against Legon Cities after picking an all-important victory at away against Medeama last weekend.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities heads to Dormaa with their heads high as they seek to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in a matchday 4 encounter.



Legon Cities have not fared badly this season, winning two, drawing one and losing in their four games so far.



Aduana Stars currently sit top of the table with 10 points whiles Legon Cities occupies the 7th spot with 7 points.