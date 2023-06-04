2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Match Report – Dreams FC 2-1 Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC's home game against Accra Great Olympics in Ghana Premier League match week 33 ended in victory.



The In God We Trust lads beat the Dade boys 2-1 on Saturday afternoon Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Dreams FC started the game very well, Aziz beats his marker and found Ali with a decent pass but the forward’s attempt was blocked by the defender.



In the 38th minute, a brilliant move nearly resulted in a goal. Simba finished with a great shot across looking for Ali but the forward arrived late and the keeper saved the ball.



Both sides headed to the dressing room with no goals at halftime.



Godfred Atuahene and Abdul Jalilu came on after the break to replace Samuel Arthur and Aziz Issah.



Godfred Atuahene gave Dreams FC the opener with a brilliant solo effort in the 52nd minute.



In the 75th minute, Accra Great Olympics equalized to set up an interesting end to the game.



Ali Huzaif scored the winner for Dreams FC in the 82nd minute.



Dreams FC is 6th with 47 points and Accra Great Olympics is 15th with 42 points. Dreams FC will play Asante Kotoko in their next game and Great Olympics will take on Nsoatreman.