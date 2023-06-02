2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Karela United v Bibiani Gold Stars preview

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is two matches away from its conclusion.



This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will be in action at various match venues as the rush for points continues.



For the upcoming Week 33 games, matches will be played from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4.



On Sunday, one of the multiple matches that will be played will be the contest between Karela United and Bibiani Gold Stars.



Form Guide of the two teams:



Karela United is one of the teams battling relegation in a bid to escape the drop at the end of the league season.



The team from Anyinase is currently 16th on the Ghana Premier League table with 41 points from 32 games.



In the last five matches of the team, the side has remained unbeaten with two wins and three draws.



Although that looks impressive, it has not been enough to lift the side from the relegation zone of the league table.



The opponent for this weekend, Bibiani Gold Stars are safe and will return to play in the Ghana Premier League regardless of the results from the final two games of the season.



The team from Bibiani is currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 48 points.



With three wins, one draw, and one defeat in the last five games, Gold Stars pose a big threat to the survival ambitions of Karela United.



Predicted scoreline:



Because Karela United have more to play for in this game, the team will likely secure a narrow win.



Karela United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars.



Probable starting eleven – Karela United



Felix Kyei (G), Kwadwo Addai ©, Augustine Randolf, Emmanuel Anaful, Daniel Paha Kwofie, George Amonoa, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Mumin Mohammed, Philip Flamini, Samuel Attah Kumi, Solomon Twene.



Probable starting eleven – Bibiani Gold Stars



Hammand Kalala (G), Yakubu Haqq ©, Empem Dacosta, Evans Owusu, Atta Kusi, Emmanuel Appau, Steven Owusu, Frank Amankwah, Michael Enu, Charles Kamara Gyamfi, Prince Owusu Kwabena.



Match details:



The game between Karela United and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Sunday, June 4.



The game will kick off at CAM Park at 15:00gmt.