2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Medeama SC v King Faisal preview

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League continues this weekend with several exciting matches to look forward to.



The 2022/23 edition of the Ghanaian top-flight league will come to an end next month with just three matches left to be played.



This weekend, clubs will compete for points on Week 32.



The upcoming nine matches will be played from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29.



On Friday, the only match that will be played will be the encounter between Medeama SC and King Faisal.



This is a preview of that important match.



Form Guide:



Medeama SC go into this weekend’s fixture on top of the Ghana Premier League table with a single-point advantage.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit put on a five-star performance last Sunday to hammer Hearts of Oak 5-1.



In the last five matches of the team, the side from Tarkwa has won three matches and drawn two.



Despite the team’s consecutive wins in the last two matches, the team cannot let their guard down.



The side faces a King Faisal side that will be dangerous in the remaining matches of the season as the side aims to escape relegation.



The team from Kumasi has been unimpressive throughout the league campaign. A performance characterised by inconsistencies has left the team now fighting to avoid the drop.



While the game against Medeama SC will not be easy, King Faisal have shown they can fight and that’s exactly what they will do on Friday to try and pick at least a point.



Predicted scoreline:



The stakes are high for both teams going into this weekend’s clash. The two sides are well-motivated, making this game a must-watch.



For a side that has experienced players with players that can score goals, Medeama SC should run away with the three points.



Medeama SC 2-0 King Faisal.



Probable starting eleven – Medeama SC



Mensah (G), Kwasi Donsu ©, Musah, Abaidoo, Yaro, Ackahbi, Asmah, Kwofie, Vital, Darlington, Agyemang.



Probable starting eleven – King Faisal



Adams Abdul Jabal (G), Faridu Joseph, David Oppong Afrane, James Opoku Nyimfah, Samuel Adom Antwi, Joseph Gordon (C), Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Haruna Mohammed, Emmanuel Nketia, Gabriel Osei.



Match Details:



The match between Medeama SC and King Faisal will be played tomorrow at Akoon Park.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.