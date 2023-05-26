2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Aduana FC v Dreams FC preview

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League continues this weekend with several exciting matches to look forward to.



The 2022/23 edition of the Ghanaian top-flight league will come to an end next month with just three matches left to be played.



This weekend, clubs will compete for points on Week 32.



The upcoming nine matches will be played from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29.



On Saturday, one of the two matches that will be played will be the contest between Aduana Stars and Dreams Football Club.



Preview – Form Guide:



Aduana Stars for the most part of the second round of the Ghana Premier League were the league leaders.



However, after losing 3-0 to Accra Lions last weekend, the team has now lost the top spot to Medeama SC.



In the last five matches of the Dormaa-based club, the team’s form has constantly dipped.



The team can only boast of one win, has low twice, and drawn the other two games.



Fortunately, for Aduana Stars, all is not lost, the team is just one point behind Medeama SC and are still in the title race with three games to go.



For this weekend’s opponent, Dreams FC have had a season to forget.



Thankfully, things are getting better in the final weeks of the campaign. The team from Dawu has managed to pick three wins and two draws in the last five outings.



That has propelled the team from the relegation zone to 10th on the league standings.



Predicted scoreline:



This will be a tough game for either side. Aduana Stars are desperate and that can play in favour of Dreams FC.



There should be more than two goals in this one.



Aduana Stars 2-1 Dreams FC.



Probable starting eleven – Aduana Stars



Joseph Addo (G), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei, Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku Wakii, Isaac Mintah, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye, Emmanuel Gyamfi



Probable starting eleven – Dreams FC



Bawa (G), M. Ofori, A. Jalilu, E. Danso, I. Dede, D. Blessing, Ali Hufaz, S. Simba, M. Arthur, A. Boateng, S. Arthur.



Match details:



This weekend’s clash between Aduana Stars and Dreams FC will be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.