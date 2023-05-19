2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 31: Accra Lions v Aduana Stars preview

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

The Ghana Premier League season will continue this weekend with loads of action.



No games were played last weekend because of the break for the semi-final games in the MTN FA Cup.



On Friday, May 19, the ongoing Premier League season will enter Week 31 when Nsoatreman FC takes on RTU.



On Saturday, one of the two games scheduled to be played will be the match between Accra Lions and Aduana Stars.



Form Guide:



The hosts, Accra Lions, have lost form in recent weeks leading to their exit from the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.



In their last five matches, they have disappointingly won just one and lost the other four.



Now 9th on the league table, the team must beat Aduana Stars this weekend to enhance its chances of climbing back into the top four.



The away team, Aduana Stars, are favourites to finish the league as champions. The team has 52 points from 30 matches this season and occupies the top spot.



The team from Dormaa is travelling to Accra for the Week 31 encounter on the back of two wins, two draws, and one defeat in the last five matches.



Predicted scoreline:



Accra Lions will enjoy a good share of possession on Saturday but will struggle to win at full-time. The motivation of Aduana Stars to win the league should inspire the team to victory in the end.



Accra Lions 1-2 Aduana Stars.



Probable starting eleven – Accra Lions FC



Votere (G), Apiiga, Mensah, Gyimah, Boateng, Mohammed, Nsobila, Frimpong, Awuni, Frimpong, Okyere, Simpara.



Probable starting eleven – Aduana Stars



Joseph Addo (G), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei, Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku Wakii, Isaac Mintah, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye, Emmanuel Gyamfi



Match details:



The match between Accra Lions and Aduana Stars will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 20.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.