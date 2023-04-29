2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 29: Nsoatreman FC v Medeama SC preview

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is edging closer to its conclusive end as clubs fight to pick as many points as possible for different reasons.



Almost all the top six clubs see themselves as title contenders and want to win as many matches as they can to make a claim for the title.



For the bottom five, the upcoming games will pose a tough challenge, knowing that there is pressure to win games to stand a chance of escaping relegation at the end of the season.



This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will be in action for Week 29 of the league action.



On Sunday, one of the multiple matches that will be played will be the game between Nsoatreman FC and Medeama SC.



Form Guide:



In their debut Ghana Premier League season, Nsoatreman FC have not been able to compete.



After playing 28 games, the club sits 17th in the Ghana Premier League standings and has 34 points.



Three defeats, one draw, and one win from the last five matches have not been encouraging for a side hoping to escape relegation this season.



If the team will survive the drop, it needs to win a good number of games in the coming weeks.



This weekend’s opponent, Medeama SC have looked very good since coach Evans Adotey took charge as the new head coach.



The team is currently second in the Ghana Premier League and just three points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.



The team looks like a better side and cannot be discounted as far as the league title race is concerned.



Predicted scoreline:



Obviously, Medeama SC go into this game with a better chance of winning. However, in a game of football, we cannot rule out Nsoatreman FC.



Nsoatreman FC 1-3 Medeama SC.



Probable starting eleven – Nsoatreman FC



Daniel Atagzawu (G), Obed Anford ©, Ransford Frimpong, Richard Akrofi, Traore Faycal Kafonon, Walid Neymar Fuseni, Fidaus Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Frederick Boateng, Adam Ibrahim, Godfred Sakyi.



Probable starting eleven – Medeama SC



Mensah (G), Kwasi Donsu ©, Musah, Abaidoo, Yaro, Ackahbi, Asmah, Kwofie, Vital, Darlington, Agyemang.



Match details:



The match between Nsoatreman FC and Medeama SC will be played on Sunday, April 30.



The game kicks off at 15:00gmt at the Nana Kromansah Park.