2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 29: Match Report – Accra Lions 1-2 Real Tamale United

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions was beaten 2-1 by Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



In the 17th minute, after receiving a ball from Stephen Badu Dankwa, Issah Kukah scored the game's first goal with a stunning shot.



Real Tamale United put up a strong display, and Baba Kushibo scored the second goal for them in the 27th minute.



Prior to the break, Accra Lions made a valiant effort to cut the deficit in half. The visitors had a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.



After the break, Baba Salifu Apiiga pulled one back for Accra Lions with a good strike in the 59th minute.



Morris Fuseini and Daniel Awuni came on in the 70th minute to replace Shawkan Mohammed and Remember Adomako Boateng for Accra Lions



In the last minutes of the game, Real Tamale United's defense held up well against Lions attackers' assaults.



Accra Lions is 8th on the league table with 41 points and RTU is 10th with 39 points.



Lions will clash with Berekum Chelsea in their next game while RTU will play Dreams FC.