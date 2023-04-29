2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 29 Match Preview - Dreams FC battles Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC know they cannot afford to drop points on Sunday when they face Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The Still Believe lads will play host to the Royals in matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League but a win for Karim Zito’s side is non-negotiable.



A win can see Dreams FC move out of the relegation zone who face resurgence Legon Cities on Sunday. But a defeat or draw could deepen their woes as they battle against relegation.



Knowing exactly what’s at stake, Karim Zito must come up with a strategy that can yield a positive result for the team.



The Dawu-based club have been in dismal form, losing three, drawing one and winning one in their last five matches, but come up with Legon Cities who have picked three consecutive wins in the league.



Although, Legon Cities are not in the relegation drop but will need points against Dreams FC to play safe in the top-flight.



Dreams FC are currently 16th on the league standings with 34 points whiles Legon Cities are 10th with 37 points after 28 matches into the campaign.



Joseph Kwoffie will be in charge for the crucial encounter.