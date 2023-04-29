2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 29: Karela United v Berekum Chelsea Preview

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is edging closer to its conclusive end as clubs rush to pick as many points as possible for different reasons.



Almost all the top six clubs see themselves as title contenders and want to win as many matches as they can to make a claim for the title.



For the bottom five, the upcoming games will pose a tough challenge, knowing that there is pressure to win games to stand a chance of escaping relegation at the end of the season.



This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will be in action for Week 29 of the league action.



On Sunday, one of the many matches scheduled to be played is the clash between Karela United and Berekum Chelsea.



FORM GUIDE:



Karela United goes into the fixture on the back of a narrow win over Real Tamale United that lifted the team above the relegation zone.



The team’s two wins and three defeats from the last five matches make it clear about the team’s struggles this season.



Knowing that losing this weekend could send the team back into the red zone, Karela United have prepared well for the Berekum Chelsea game and is aiming to pick all three points.



The visiting side, Berekum Chelsea will not be pushovers though. The team has fared well this season and has the chance of winning the Ghana Premier League title.



The team boasts of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from the last five games.



Seven points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea could cut the gap to almost half with a win over Karela United.



Predicted scoreline:



Obviously, both teams will be playing for something. However, Karela United will be motivated more and should earn at least a point.



Karela United 1-1 Berekum Chelsea.



Probable starting eleven – Karela United



Felix Kyei (G), Kwadwo Addai ©, Augustine Randolf, Emmanuel Anaful, Daniel Paha Kwofie, George Amonoa, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Mumin Mohammed, Philip Flamini, Samuel Attah Kumi, Solomon Twene.



Probable starting eleven – Berekum Chelsea



Gregory (G), Zakaria ©, Collins, Henry, Shaibu, Kofi Essien, Kalo, Lord, Patrick, Afriyie, Dramani.



Match details:



The match between Karela United and Berekum Chelsea will be played at CAM Park on Sunday, April 30.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.