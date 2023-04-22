2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 27: Match Report – Kotoku Royals 0-0 RTU

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoku Royals drew goalless with Real Tamale united in their match week 27 game which was played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Saturday afternoon.



Kotoko Royals started the game very well but nothing went their way at the Theatre of Dreams.



Frimpong fired a shot within the 18-yard range in the 3rd minute, but Kotoku Royals goalkeeper was alert to save the shot.



In the 52nd minute, the home side put the ball into the net but the goal was flagged by the linesman for offside.



Due to the game's lack of scoring opportunities, neither team was able to build the momentum necessary to win the match.



Both halves featured shabby efforts, and the center referee called time on the game with the away side taking home a point.



Kotoku Royals remains bottom of the league with 22 points and Real Tamale United is 10th with 36 points.



Kotokku Royals will play Berekum Chelsea in their next game while RTU will take on Karela United.