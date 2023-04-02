2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics will battle it out with Berekum Chelsea for the three points on match week 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Dade boys will be hoping to return to winning ways after defeat to Real Tamale in mid-week at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Olympics, who are currently in the relegation drop suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Pride of the North last Wednesday.



Bismark Kobi Mensah is yet to live up to expectation since taking over from Yaw Preko who was sacked through text message in February.



The Accra-based club has been in dismal form in their last five games in the domestic top-flight, losing three and drawing two in the process.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners will approach this game with all seriousness, knowing that a win against Chelsea could move them out of the drop.



Berekum Chelsea shared the spoils in mid-week against Bechem United at the Golden City Park and will be eyeing victory when they face off Olympics.



Christopher Ennin's side have picked just a win in their last five games, losing one and drawing three in the process.



Currently 8th on the league log, Chelsea will be negotiating for points to push them further on the standings.



Great Olympics are 17th with 28 points whiles Chelsea occupies 8th spot with 34 points after 24 matches so far.