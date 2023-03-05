2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report– Dreams FC 0-0 Karela Utd

Sports News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC were held to a goalless draw by Karela United when both teams clashed at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, March 4 2023.



The hosts missed the services of their top goal scorer, Agyenim Boateng due to injury.



Both teams were very cautious in the first half as neither of the goalkeepers were called into action. There was no clear goal scoring opportunity for either side as the first half ended in a barren score line.



The approach of the teams didn’t change much after recess. It was Karim ZIto who showed intent by making a double substitution to bring on Ali Huzaif and Ishmael Dede on 65 minutes.



Dreams switched to a front three but that was enough to break down the Karela defence who at this point were happy to return to Aiyinase with a point.



The best chance of the second half fell to Gael, who was on the end of a counter break. The striker had only the goalkeeper to beat but his attempt is denied by the leg of the Karela goalkeeper.



Both teams had to share the spoils at full time.