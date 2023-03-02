2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-1 Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Medeama maintained their impressive form with a 1-1 draw at Real Tamale United in Wednesday's late kick-off.



Substitute Derrick Fordjour's 71st minute equaliser means the Mauve and Yellows are unbeaten in their last five matches.



Mohammed Mankuyeli opened the scoring for the home side with an early strike on three minutes.



The early goal appeared to have unsettled the visitors as they huffed and puffed for the equaliser in the first half.



Medeama coach Umar Rabi's side maintained a strong defensive performance to deny the home side from increasing the tally.



Youngster Derric Fordjour climbed off the bench to pull the trigger in equalising for the Tarkwa-based side.



This is the winger's debut goal for Medeama since joining the side at the start of the season.



The Mauve and Yellows have thrived in the last five matches- winning three and drawing two with another win looking likely ahead off their next home match against Berekum Chelsea at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday.



Medeama are 7th on the table with 28 points while Real Tamale United dropping to 12th with 25 points.