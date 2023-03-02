2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 FC Samartex

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea prevailed in their Ghana Premier League game against FC Samartex at Golden City Park on Wednesday having achieved their first back-to-back victories of the season.



Coming from the back of a 1-0 win over King Faisal Babes at away in Kumasi in the last round, Chelsea recorded the same scoreline to in the midweek game to see off the Timber Boys in the matchday 19 fixture.



A second-half goal from Collins Ameyaw was all the Bibires needed to claim the maximum points in the match in the end.



The first period of the match was almost balanced as both teams failed to create many scoring opportunities before the halftime break.



The deadlock was finally broken in the 76th minute when Ameyaw found the back of the net with



Chelsea jumps three places to the 7th position on the league standings with Wednesday's victory as they level on points with Hearts to Oak at 28 points from 19 matches.



Samartex drop a place down on the table to the 10th place as they remain on 26 points, five more ahead of the relegation zone and four off the top four places.



Chelsea will travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC in the round whereas Samartex host the league leaders Aduana Stars in Samreboi.